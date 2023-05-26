For the second year in a row, American Heritage Girls Troop AL 5613 volunteered their time, over several days, placing flags at the headstones of veterans at Roselawn Cemetery in Athens. The girls planned to place approximately 800 flags in the days leading up to Memorial Day.
Norma Gayle and Opal Ruth Brown, Ella Laney, and Sofie Worker began placing flags Wednesday, returned Thursday, and made plans to finish Friday.
Troop coordinators Jenn Brown and Laura Laney received a list of known veterans buried or memorialized at the cemetery from the Alabama Veterans Museum. They made note of veterans they found that were not listed to help update the veteran database.
“We are honoring them and thanking them for risking their lives,” Norma Gayle said.
There are many reasons why the American Heritage Girls chose placing flags as their service project, but one stands out for Jenn Brown.
“To say their names. To actually speak their names, that is an important thing thats further honoring them,” she said.
In the fall, Brown hopes to take the girls to the next cemetery cleaning, such as those recently held at the Hine-Hobbs Cemetery.
“It’s important stuff, and they need to realize we can really take for granted our day to day life here and not think about why they have that day to day life. Sacrifices that other people have made so we don’t have to,” she said.
Those interested in helping place flags can contact the Alabama Veterans Museum at (256) 771-7578. The museum will supply flags and can direct volunteers to which cemeteries still need flags.
