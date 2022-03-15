The Limestone County School Board approved to renew the employment contract with superintendent Randy Shearouse. The new contract will become effective on June 1 and run through May 31, 2026, and the superintendent will receive an annual salary of $171,360, with an annual 3 percent cost of living increase.
“I appreciate the job the superintendent is doing, and he is doing a really good job for our system. I think it’s a well deserved addition to his contract. I am glad he decided to stay with us,” District 7 board member Earl Glaze said after the board voted unanimously to renew Dr. Randy Shearouse’s contract.
The board also voted unanimously to accept a bid from Limestone Building Group in the amount of $2,986,000 for renovations at West Limestone High School. The renovations will include remodeling of bathrooms, new floor and ceiling tiles as well as aesthetic improvements. The renovations will begin this summer.
The superintendent and board recognized the East Limestone High School volleyball team for their successful season.
The girls are the county, area and regional champions and finished first runner-up in the state for 5A. They finished they season with a 48-6 record.
In other business, the following items were approved.
Approval to bid
Child Nutrition Program
• Ice cream
• Bread
• Chemicals
Maintenance department
• Elkmont baseball field lighting (capital projects fund)
Acceptance of bid
Elkmont High School
• New cabinets for family and consumer science kitchen area at a cost of $33,950 from Ardmore Cabinets ($25,000 from Dekko Grant and $8,950 from Career Technical Center’s Operations and Maintenance Fund)
Federal programs
• 340 65-inch ViewSonic Interactive Panels including installation and training from InCare Technologies at a cost of $592,000 (ARP ESSER, ARP ESSER Reserve)
Operations and
maintenance department
• Sealing and striping of the following parking lots: Blue Springs Elementary, Career Technical Center, Clements High School, Creekside Primary/Elementary, East Limestone High School, Piney Chapel Elementary and Sugar Creek Elementary at a cost of $173,642.78 from Redline Striping (capital improvement funds)
• West Limestone School renovations at a cost of $2,986,000 from Limestone Building Group (Capital improvement funds)
Property no longer needed for public school purpose
Tanner High School
• Projectors/Smartboards
Transportation department
• Out of service SafeDepend boxes
• Service truck
• Cybersecurity IT support services from Alabama Supercomputer Authority through June 30, 2023 at no cost to the LCBoE.
• McGraw Hill for the 6th-12th grade ELA textbook adoption.
• Purchase of McGraw Hill ELA textbooks and materials for grades six through eight and ninth through twelth at a cost of $878,956.50 (funds from State Textbook Funds)
• Purchase of 300 iPads ($299 each) at a cost of $89,700 and 300 iPad cases ($49.95 each) at a cost of $14,985 for a total cost of $104,685 for Apple, Inc. (funds from ARP RSSER reserve)
• Upgrade of NexGen Server to NexGen Cloud-based hosting at a cost of $6,250 for an initial setup fee and an annual hosting fee of $13,970 for a total cost of $20,220. (funds from general fund)
• November 2021 bank reconciliation and financials
• December 2021 bank reconciliation and financials
• January 2022 bank reconciliations and financials
• Renewal of Follett Destiny Library manager annual licenses at a cost of $16,363.02 from Follett School Solutions, Inc.
• Use of one of the system’s excess student days on January 6 as an inclement weather day for all Limestone County Schools.
• Inclement Weather Days of January 3 and January 6 as a work at home day for all Limestone County School employees.
