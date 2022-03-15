Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Periods of rain. Rain may be heavy late. Low 53F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Rain may be heavy late. Low 53F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.