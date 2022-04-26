Scooter’s Coffee held its soft opening in Athens Monday morning. The new drive-thru coffee shop offers a variety of coffees, drinks and breakfast foods for those on the go.
Franchise owner Scott Morris is excited to open the third Scooter’s Coffee in Alabama. “This is our soft opening-our first day. We are wanting out baristas to develop a cadence because our promise is about good coffee fast. Our goal is for nobody ever to sit there longer than a minute,” he said.
Scooter’s offers all different kinds of coffee, smoothies, iced drinks, Red Bull infusions and more. They also have breakfast foods such as pastries and muffins.
“Its all about amazing people and amazing drinks amazingly fast. Coffee is our business but people are our passion. We are all about relationships including buying our coffee directly from the coffee farmers,” Morris said. “We are all about making sure that everybody we touch that we make a positive impact on.”
Scooter’s Coffee is located at 547 US Hwy 72 W and open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
