As Christmas quickly approaches, the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter is full of amazing dogs and cats hoping to be home for the holidays. Adopters have until the end of the business day Friday, December 23, to find the perfect furry companion.
The Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter is located at 1701 Hwy 72 East behind Limestone Veterinary Clinic. The adoption center is open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.- noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30. They are closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. For more information email info@limestonepets.org or call (256)771-7889.
