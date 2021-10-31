Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) visited his childhood home in Athens on Saturday, Oct. 30, along with making multiple stops throughout the city.
According to the City of Athens Facebook page, Sen. McConnell, in addition to visiting his old home, visited where McConnell Funeral Home used to be at Square Clock Coffee, the Courthouse where his great-uncle served as probate judge, the family wills on file at the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex, Athens Elementary and the City Cemetery.
Additionally, McConnell took a tour of the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives.
He spent time Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks and also met people around the city, like the workers at Epiphany Boutiques, according to Facebook.
McConnell's family lived in Athens until he was 8 years old.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.