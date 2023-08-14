Senator Tim Melson was finally able to travel home to Alabama from South Korea where he has been receiving treatment after suffering a heart attack June 28 while on a trip to the county.
Melson’s daughter Ellie Melson has posted regular updates on her father’s recovery to her social media. Her most recent post came after the Senator’s arrival back in Alabama.
“Happy to report that we are now back in Alabama where my dad will receive the remainder of his care. Your continued prayers are appreciated,” she said.
Ellie Melson was also very appreciative of the doctors and other members of her father’s care team while he was hospitalized in South Korea.
“We may have spoken two languages, but one thing was clearly communicated: kindness. We’ll forever be grateful for the role you played in my dad’s treatment and recovery,” she said.
The family has requested that Senator Melson not have visitors outside of immediately family as he focuses on his recovery.
