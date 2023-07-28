Representative Danny Crawford who serves as President of the Limestone County Legislative Delegation issued the following statement Friday afternoon in regards to Senator Tim Melson.
"On behalf of the Limestone County Legislative Delegation, we ask that you keep Senator Tim Melson and his family in your prayers. Senator Melson suffered a heart attack while on a legislative trip in South Korea. He has been a valuable asset to our delegation and has led the charge on many issues facing not only Limestone County but the entire state of Alabama. We appreciate your continued support and hope for a full recovery."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.