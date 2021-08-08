Limestone County Council on Aging
256-233-6412
Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Wooldridge, 256-216-3909
Menus
• Monday: Beef teriyaki, parslied rice, green beans, sliced beans, sliced peaches, wheat bread, margarine, yellow cake, milk;
• Tuesday: Apple juice, chicken fillet with poultry gravy, potato onion bake, mixed green, cornbread, margarine, oatmeal raisin cookie, milk;
• Wednesday: Broiled beef patty with bun, shredded lettuce, onion, tomato, mustard, ketchup, mayonnaise, baked beans, potato salad, apple fruit pie, milk or chocolate milk;
• Thursday: Blended juice, ham and bean casserole, California blend vegetables, sweet potatoes, wheat bread, margarine, lime fruited gelatin, buttermilk or milk; and
• Friday: Apple juice, cajun chicken breast, brown rice, summer blend vegetables, Texas bread, margarine, vanilla pudding, milk.
Announcements
• The administrative office is open at 503 S. Jefferson St. in Athens.
• If you need help with medications through a PAP or pharmaceutical patient assistance program, call Carla Sims at 256-233-6412.
• Transportation is now available for doctor's appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call to schedule in advance.
