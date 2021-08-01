Limestone County Council on Aging
Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Wooldridge, 256-216-3909
Office 256-233-6412
Hours: Athens, Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner and Owens Senior Centers are open from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Menu:
Monday: Turkey tetrazzini, glazed carrots, field peas with snaps, wheat bread, margarine, pineapple, white cake, milk;
Tuesday: Orange juice, sausage patty with biscuit, margarine, jelly, cheese grits, bran flakes, maple waffle grahams, milk;
Wednesday: Barbecue chicken with bun, fiesta corn, Italian flat beans, fresh orange, fudge round, milk or chocolate milk;
Thursday: Orange pineapple juice, macaroni and cheese, rutabagas, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, margarine, watermelon-fruited gelatin, milk; and
Friday: Blended juice, buffalo chicken thigh, purple hull peas, collard greens, cornbread, margarine, butterscotch pudding, milk or buttermilk. .
Announcements:
The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open. 256-233-6412. Hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
If you need help with medications, please contact Carla Sims at 256-233-6412.
Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
