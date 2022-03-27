Week of March 28-April 1 Limestone County Council on Aging 256-233-6412 Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Wooldridge 256-216-3909
Hours: Athens, Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Menus
Monday: Sloppy Joe/Bun, diced sweet potatoes, chips, fresh fruit, cherry fruited gelatin, milk, margarine.
Tuesday: Orange juice, Brunswick stew, brown rice, green beans w/ red peppers, crackers, nutty buddy, milk/chocolate milk and margarine.
Wednesday: Blended juice, pork chop patty/mushroom gra- vy, mixed greens, black eyed peas, cornbread, apple spice cookie, milk, and margarine.
Thursday: Italian seasoned chicken breast, cavatappi pasta marinara, green lima beans, wheat bread, sliced peaches, yel- low cake, milk and margarine.
Friday: Apple juice, meat- loaf/tomato gravy, mashed potatoes, green peas, dinner roll, banana pudding, milk and margarine.
Announcements
The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 am to 4 pm Monday thru Friday.
If you need help with medication through a PAP/ Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims @ 256- 233-6412 for more information and to see if you qualify.
Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
Shopping trips are now running. The 1st Tuesday of each month is to Walmart, other Tuesdays it goes to other grocery stores and Dollar General. Please call in advance to schedule.
Weekly spotlight Tanner Senior Center 13589 Lucas Ferry Rd Athens, AL 35611 Site Manager Sharon Davis 256-230-6400
April events
April 5: Lori Springer from Hospice of North Alabama doing blood pressure checks starting at 9:30 a.m.
April 6: A special speaker, Brandon Wallace, director of the Athens/Limestone County 911, is coming to discuss the Smart911 program.
This is a free and secure way to save valuable seconds or even minutes during an emergency. There is also a website Smart911.com to sign up for free.
April 7: Amedisys will come by to play a trivia game with everyone.
April 8: Kindred Home Health will have a Penny Auction.
In the works: There is a day tripped being planned for April. The location is still being worked out, but call Sharon Davis (256-230-6400) for more information about the date and time.
Standing events
Bingo is played a few days a week, when no other activities are planned.
