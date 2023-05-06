Area seniors were celebrated Thursday at the 2023 Senior Fun Fest at the Athens Activity Center. The center partnered with the City of Athens and the Limestone County Extension Office to provide area senior citizens with a day focused on fun and fellowship.
“Thank you for all the senior citizens who are here today participating in this. We love the activity center, and we’re glad you are here today. Have fun and enjoy yourselves,” Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks told the crowd.
Seniors who attend the Athens Activity Center have dubbed themselves the OWLS — Older, Wiser, Livelier Seniors. The OWLS packed the center and enjoyed live music, games, lunch, and just being together. Bobby Taylor and the Athens Opry performed old bluegrass, country, and gospel favorites for the event.
Area businesses and organizations participated by setting up informative booths, providing resources and a little swag for folks to take home. The City of Athens Gas Department did their part by grilling up delicious hot dogs and hamburgers.
After lunch, the OWLS got down to business with the main event — bingo. Several special door prizes were given away throughout the afternoon bingo games, including prizes presented by Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson, Regional Extension Agent Elaine Softly, and Dancercise Instructor Kay Burlingame.
“We appreciate everyone being here, and we want to thank all our sponsors and our vendors. Athens Gas Department, we want to thank you. We want to thank the City of Athens, the Mayor and Council, for making this program possible. We want to thank the Medicare Chick for their sponsorship,” Athens Activity Center Director Amy Golden said.
She also thanked the Foundation on Aging and the Alabama Extension for sponsoring the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.