September was National Senior Center Month, and the senior centers throughout Limestone County took part in many fun activities. The National Council on Aging states that purpose of the national Senior Center Month is to promote a positive image of aging, highlight how centers improve the lives of older adults, show a center’s importance in the community, and create interest in prospective new participants.
Special days were scheduled at the centers in East Limestone, Owens, Goodsprings, Tanner, Elkmont, and Ardmore to encourage those over 60 years old to come see what the centers offer.
“A lot of people think that we, The Council on Aging, is just senior centers. They think that we just do a meal, play a game, and go home. They do that. They eat meals there and play games but, within the center, it so much more,” Limestone County Council on Aging Director Susan McGrady said.
During September, they highlighted the many activities and programs offered through the Limestone County Council on Aging including field trips, quilting groups, Bible study groups, arts and crafts, and exercise rooms.
The Council on Aging’s transportation department can take seniors to and from the centers, to doctors appointments, shopping, and other places, such as recent trips to the Huntsville Botanical Garden and lunch at Marcy Jo’s Mealhouse and Bakery in Tennessee.
“Seniors today are not necessarily what we would (have) thought a senior to be fifty years ago. They are active, and they are going. They come to the centers for the socialization and the meals and all of that, but they also come for the field trips, the blood pressure checks, the dance classes, and the exercise classes,” McGrady said.
