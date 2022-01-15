The Alabama Department of Transportation’s new Alabama Service and Assistance Patrol (ASAP) truck hit the road this week. The special truck is equipped with emergency lights, a message board, and tools to assist with crashes, disabled vehicles, and other obstructions on north Alabama interstates.
After operating in a limited capacity in the Huntsville and Decatur area since June, the program recently expanded. ASAP now operates on the entirety of Interstate 565 and Interstate 65 between Exit 334 at Priceville and Exit 340 at Interstate 565 weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The ASAP truck is a white pick-up with green ASAP logos placed along the sides and emergency lights on top. The vehicle is outfitted with traffic cones, push bumpers, a 15,000-pound winch, cameras feeding to ALDOT’s regional traffic management center, and other special equipment.
ASAP drivers complete a National Traffic Incident Management Responder Program and other training and certification programs in preparation for their work. They work with law enforcement and other emergency responders to safely and efficiently clear incidents and restore normal traffic conditions in a timely manner.
ASAP drivers look for issues on the road and respond to incidents reported by the traffic management center.
Services, which are free to motorists, include changing flat tires, jump-starting batteries, providing water for overheated vehicles and giving a limited amount of gas. ASAP is not a towing service, but it can clear vehicles from the road and help motorists get to a safe place. For more information about ASAP, visit https://www.dot.state.al.us/programs/ASAP.html.
ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama. For further information, visit www.dot.state.al.us.
