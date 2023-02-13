Athens, AL (35611)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 69F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 58F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.