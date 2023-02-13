Limestone County Economic Development Association President & CEO + Athens-Limestone Hospital Trustee Bethany Shockney recently received her trustee certification through the Alabama Hospital Association.
The certification program was established by the Alabama Hospital Association (AlaHA), in conjunction with the Alabama Council of Hospital Trustees, to encourage continued leadership development and knowledge of the healthcare system among hospital board members.
Trustees who enroll in the certification program must fulfill a set of requirements on an annual basis that measure participation, basic knowledge, continuing education, and other skill sets vital to effective governance. The program is voluntary and is offered to hospitals statewide.
Founded in 1921, the Alabama Hospital Association (AlaHA) is a statewide trade organization that assists member hospitals in effectively serving the healthcare needs of Alabama, through advocacy, representation, education, and service.
