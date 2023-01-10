The Southern Economic Development Council (SEDC), North America’s oldest and largest regional economic development association, announced the election of new Directors and Officers at the 2022 SEDC Annual Conference in San Antonio on Aug. 16, 2022.
New Directors elected by the Council’s membership to the 17-state Board include Bethany Shockney (Alabama), Gary Troutman (Arkansas), Missy Kendrick (Georgia), Kelly Smallridge and Tiffany Garling (Florida), Zach McHatton and James Oltman (Kansas), Rene DeBerdt and Jim DeCesare (Kentucky), Larkin Simpson (Louisiana), Meryl Fisackerly and Sara Doss (Mississippi), Pete Fullerton (Missouri), Andy Coe (North Carolina), Richard Blackwell and Kellen Riley (South Carolina), Andrea Anderson (Oklahoma), Lindsay Frilling (Tennessee), Adam Gawarecki and Tom Long (Texas), Courtland Robinson and Joe Hines (Virginia), and Mark Whitley (West Virginia). Newly elected Directors begin terms on Jan. 1, 2023.
“SEDC members set the global economic development standard as we nurture iconic brands, support emerging technologies that are redefining markets, and develop world-class business environments and opportunities in our communities. Our Board reflects the sophisticated and impactful Council network that has built the world’s 3rd largest and best-positioned economy,” stated Council President Matt Tackett.
“I am proud to serve with this incredible group of professionals,” Shockney said. “SEDC has been a valuable resource for our organization and will help us continue to promote Limestone County, Ala., regionally.”
