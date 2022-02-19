Athens Elementary iAcademy celebrated its students Wednesday with a “Shoe Drop” from Listerhill Foundation’s Kicks for Kids.
Each of the 400 students received a pair of new, brand-named athletic shoes and five pairs of Bombas socks as part of Listerhill’s efforts to celebrate the children in the community and to help encourage them to succeed.
“This will have such a positive effect on students’ confidence at school. We are so thankful to Listerhill and to all the corporate and individual supporters of this program,” AES principal Amanda Tedford said.
The event was a partnership with California based Shoes That Fit who, since their founding in 1992, have provided just under 2.5 million pairs of shoes to children across all 50 U.S. states.
“The simple gift of a pair of shoes can increase a child’s confidence, attendance and performance at school.
“We are so thankful that Listerhill is making such efforts to make a positive impact on the kids in their service areas,” Shoe That Fits executive director Amy Fass said.
“Our core mission is to improve the lives of people in our communities.
“We sat down one day and talked about how we do a lot but asked ‘what are we doing that really has a heavy, tangible impact on people in the communities?’ We started a task force and started doing research working through the Innovation Lab at UNA. Through that research, we discovered Shoes That Fit. The thing we like about the program is that it celebrates the importance of all children.
“It doesn’t single anyone out. Everybody gets a pair, and everybody is celebrated,” Listerhill president and CEO Brad Green said.
Those interested in donating can do so at www.Listerhill.com/foundation.
To find out more about corporate support, contact Angela Scott at Ascott@listerhill.com.
