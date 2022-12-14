Christmas has arrived early for a group of children selected for this year’s Shop with a Firefighter. Athens firefighters along with their spouses, workers from the City of Athens and Steelcase, and other supporters helped 66 children shop for the holidays at Walmart on Tuesday evening.
According to Athens Fire and Rescue Chief James Hand, this is the 25th year for the event and the 21st Shop with a Firefighter in which he has participated.
“We reach out to the school counselors in the city and county as well. They provide us with one family each,” Hand said. “This includes all ages, from toddlers all the way to high school.”
When a family is chosen, each child within that home is given $200 each to shop for clothes, toys, and other items. The money comes from local businesses and individuals’ donations.
Firefighters Joel Evans and Jason Young were among the members of Athens Fire & Rescue that participated Tuesday. They helped four young brothers and their mother as they picked out new winter clothes, pajamas, and hats before heading over to the toy department.
“I have done this every year since I have been here, so ten years. The COVID year was the only year that we have skipped,” Evans said. “This year we increased the amount we have to spend for each kid. With everything going up, we did too.”
Those interested in donating for next year’s Shop with a Firefighter can contact Athens Fire & Rescue.
