The annual Athens Fire Rescue Auxiliary fundraiser is now under way which gives under-privileged children in the community an opportunity to shop with a firefighter. The children who participate in Shopping with a Firefighter are selected by school counselors within Limestone County.
This year, the Athens Fire Rescue Auxiliary are increasing the amount of money each child will have to spend on items for Christmas. Each child will have $100 to spend on clothes and $100 to spend on toys or other items they choose.
A $200 donation will sponsor one child, but any donation is greatly appreciated. The Auxiliary supports other local events and families in need throughout the year. They use all donations collected to help the less fortunate and other community organizations.
Those interested in supporting the Auxiliary with Shopping with a Firefighter can contact any fire department or their personnel.
Station 1- (256) 233- 8711
Station 2- (256) 233- 8713
Station 3- (256) 233- 8780
Those wishing to donate many also contact Scott Jackson at (256) 777- 5712.
