On Wednesday, Nov. 10, ten athletes for Athens High School committed to playing their respective sport at the next level, with an 11th unable to make the event.
The Fall signing day, hosted in the Athens High School sports arena, was filled of proud parents, supportive coaches and loyal friends to cheer on their athletes as they sign to play in college.
Athens High’s Athletic Director, Linda Moore, was the main speaker, but also introduced the individual coaches who made a difference in these young athletes’ lives.
“This is a big day for Athens; a big day for this community,” head baseball coach Chuck Smith said.
Athletes who signed yesterday include:
• Baseball
Tucker Stockman - Southern Miss
Cooper Cochran - Tennessee Martin
Braeden Harrison - Wallace State Hanceville
Sam Sandy - Bevill State
• Softball
Anna Carder - Southern Illinois
Katie Simon - Auburn Montgomery
Emily Simon - Auburn Montgomery
Brynn South - Motlow State
Golf
Carter Pettey - Tennessee Southern
Track and Field
Kylie Rinke - UA Huntsville
Not present was Connor Beck, who is committed to play baseball for Bevill State as well.
Each athlete was given the opportunity to speak to the audience and thank those who have made a difference in their lives.
“We are all so excited about this, we are excited for the future,” Stockman said. “I want to thank my parents: my mom and my dad. I want to thank my mom for being there for me through everything, during the hard times and the good times. I want to thank my dad for always pushing me.”
While the parents were beaming with pride in their seats located on the floor of the sports arena, the coaches were full of praise as well.
“All four of those guys are going to be big keys to our success for the upcoming season,” said Coach Smith, referring to his four baseball players who signed yesterday, also mentioning Beck as well.
Additionally, the journey to this point for these athletes did not come without taking risks. For Carter Pettey, he gave up his beloved baseball to pursue his golf career, and it has paid off with his signing to Tennessee Southern.
“I started out playing baseball and after my sophomore year I made the toughest decision I’ve ever made and gave it up to pursue golf, and I am glad I did. It worked out for the best,” Pettey said.
The signing day concluded with each athlete committing to their schools, with some choosing to put on hats.
They were met afterwards with a warm embrace from family and friends alike.
Moore made sure people are aware of their next seasonal signing day, taking place next semester.
