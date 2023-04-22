A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday, April 22, has claimed the life of an Athens man. Dylan A. McMahan, 21, was fatally injured when the 2008 GMC Sierra pickup that he was driving left the roadway and overturned before striking a tree. McMahan was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Brownsferry Road, approximately two miles south of Athens, in Limestone County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

