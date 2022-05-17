A single-vehicle crash at approximately 1:38 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, has claimed the life of a Madison man, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Clifford E. Lewis, 64, was fatally injured when the 1997 Ford F150 that he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Lewis was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Interstate 65 near the 342 mile marker, approximately eight miles south of Athens, in Limestone County.
No further details were avaialble aso as troopers with ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
