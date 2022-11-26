On Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 4-8 P.M., everyone is invited to sip and shop in downtown Athens in celebration of the holiday season. Now in its twelfth year, the Sippin’ Cider Festival offers an evening of shopping, singing, and other fun holiday activities while sipping on winter’s favorite drink.
During the Sippin’ Cider Festival, participating merchants will prepare and offer complimentary sample tastings of their favorite hot cider recipe. Cider enthusiasts will vote by ballot for their favorite, and the cider receiving the most votes wins the coveted Cider Cup and bragging rights for the year.
While sipping on cider, guests can tackle their Christmas shopping and browse for unique holiday decorations. Merchants of downtown Athens will serve up plenty of gift ideas and special sales throughout the evening. Additional activities include Christmas carols led by the Athens High School & Middle School Choir on the courthouse steps, eating smores on the courthouse lawn, visits with Santa and free carriage rides. While shopping enjoy strolling carolers from Lindsay Lane Christian Academy Performing Arts Group. Need to take a break? Sit a spell in Merchants Alley and hear Downtown with Devin and Things In Common Choir sing your favorite holiday songs.
Sippin’ Cider is a free event hosted by Athens Main Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.