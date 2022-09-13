Opening statements in the capital murder trial of Mason Sisk began Tuesday morning. Jury selection took place Monday, with a jury decided by early afternoon. Sisk is accused of killing his parents, John and Mary Sisk, and three younger siblings.
The state’s opening statement laid out a timeline of events that led to Sisk allegedly shooting his family. The defense is questioning whether their client’s Miranda Rights were violated when being questioned by law enforcement. Judge Chadwick Wise had ruled, after a preliminary hearing, that bodycam footage taken by law enforcement at the scene would be admissible.
The state’s first witness was teacher Lisa Watkins, who described seeing Sisk in the school’s gym prior to the murders. She testified that Sisk had stated to her that he would not be in school the following week.
During the defense’s cross examination, Watkins also described the accused’s father John Sisk as being “degrading,” “controlling,” and “more than mean.”
The second witness John “Gator” Patty, who lives in Gulf Breeze, Fla., testified that the entire Sisk family had visited them on Labor Day weekend of 2019, days prior to the murders. It was on the Sunday night of the trip, Patty told the jurors, his 9mm pistol was taken. Despite searching the Sisks’ luggage, the gun was not found. Patty’s wife called Limestone County Sheriff’s Office upon hearing of the shootings to report the gun as stolen.
When the court recessed for lunch shortly before noon, Patty was still on the witness stand and Judge Wise was determining if testimony from a conversation Patty had with John Sisk would be allowed to be heard by jurors.
Visit the Athens News Courier for ongoing coverage of the Mason Sisk trial.
