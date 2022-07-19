Sister City visits

Richard Baird from Stonehaven, Scotland, recently spoke to Athens State University’s Board of Trustees about twinning and the Sister City agreement with the city of Athens. The Board of Trustees issued a proclamation commending the partnership, its past projects, and encouraging future educational and other opportunities between the two communities.
Richard Baird has been visiting Athens, Limestone County, and other areas in the region since early July. This is his third visit to the United States.
In 2018, the city of Athens, Athens City Schools, and Athens State University agreed to twin, or be Sister Cities, with the Stonehaven NE Scotland Twinning Group. Although COVID-19 hindered some of the planned activities, the groups have worked together to provide educational opportunities for elementary students through Zoom lessons, facilitating art contests between students, sharing cards of encouragement between each community’s nursing home facilities, and other endeavors.
Richard Baird stressed to the board the importance of learning from each other and our different experiences in order to build relationships.
