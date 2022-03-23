On March 30, the doors will open to Ardmore's new Elk River 74-bed skilled nursing facility.
“The new 74-bed skilled nursing facility, spanning 32,000 square feet, is now complete
and ready for occupancy. The facility is equipped with a large rehab gym for inpatient and
outpatient services, private rooms, as well as multiple dining and activity areas for residents and families” said Elk River of Ardmore in a statement.
The facility is certified as a VA service provider.
“We’re excited to be opening our new facility,” said Clint Davis, CEO of Twin Rivers. “ I believe it will be something special for Ardmore and its residents.”
The $7.25 million investment to serve the community opens the door for expanding job opportunities for healthcare workers.
“This building will serve as a pillar of quality care and great employment for Franklin, Giles and Lincoln County, Tennessee, as well as Limestone County, Alabama,” said Scott Davis, Administrator of Elk River.
“I am grateful to the Ocoee Foundation and Elk River and Twin Oaks Management Corporation for investing in the Ardmore community and improving the quality of life for our citizens. This state-of-the-art facility is amazing, and we are blessed to have it here in Ardmore,” said Yolandia Eubanks, Director of the Greater Ardmore Chamber.
