The Sleigh Bell Run will be held this Saturday benefitting Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley. The run/walk will begin at 8 a.m. in front of the AM Booth Lumberyard parking lot at Meridian and Cleveland Avenue in Huntsville.
Participants can enjoy Starbucks coffee and a hot chocolate bar. Santa and Hanukkah Amy will also be participating in the Sleigh Bell Run.
Early bird pricing is $35 for adults and $15 for children. Relay teams of 4, please contact Michelle Linville at mlinville@bbbsna.org to register.
FirstStopCrisis Services of North ALFamily Services will have information and resources on site. The run is presented by Publix with support of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama and the Points Family.
