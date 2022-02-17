For several years, thanks to the creative imagination of retired Athens State University Art Professor, Gail Bergeron, Athens has been the proud host city of the South’s smallest Mardi Gras parade. Bergeron, a founding board member of Athens Arts League, has impressed upon the city the importance of Mardi Gras to all communities, no matter how big or small.
On March 1, Athens Arts League will host a Mardi Gras event and will keep the fabulous festivities small, but even happier this year.
High Cotton Arts’s center aisle, at 103 W. Washington Street in downtown Athens, will be the location for a community-created shoe box float exhibit, which will also be viewed on the Facebook and YouTube sites of Athens Arts League and High Cotton Arts.
The theme for this year’s Mardi Gras Parade is “March in the Cans!” or “Marche dans les Bidons!” which reminds us of what this parade intends to do for the local LCCI food bank. Athens Arts League is asking organizations, businesses and the young and old to embrace the love and create little floats for the High Cotton Arts exhibit. The arts league tradition has been to combine the parade with the food drive.
Businesses and individuals’ little floats will be judged, with the first place winner winning a King Cake in keeping with Mardi Gras tradition. Athens Arts League is excited to see all the entries, but mostly excited to see all the food that will be gathered for our local community. For questions or concerns email athensartsleague@gmail.com or stop by High Cotton Arts, 103 W. Washington Street, Athens, Ala. during regular business hours.
