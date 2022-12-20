Snapdragon Kids and UG White were selected as the winners of the 2022 Athens Main Street’s Downtown Window Decorating Contest. This year’s theme is Christmas in Candyland.
Snapdragon Kids won the People’s Choice Award for their window displays. One window features a gingerbread house with twirling gingerbread cookies holding delicious sweet treats. The other window features Santa strolling down a snowy Candyland path surrounded by candy adorned trees.
UG White was chosen for the Director’s Choice Award. Their windows featured a colorful soda-pop walkway lined with oversize candy canes leading to a large gingerbread house. The window also features a Christmas tree full of delectable treats including lollipops, ice cream, donuts, and cotton candy.
