Snapdragon Kids and UG White were selected as the winners of the 2022 Athens Main Street’s Downtown Window Decorating Contest. This year’s theme is Christmas in Candyland.

Snapdragon Kids twirling gingerbread

two gingerbread cookies twirl outside their gingerbread home in Snapdragon Kids’ storefront window.
Snapdragon Kids Santa

One of the two windows at Snapdragon Kids chosen as the People’s Choice Award winners.

Snapdragon Kids won the People’s Choice Award for their window displays. One window features a gingerbread house with twirling gingerbread cookies holding delicious sweet treats. The other window features Santa strolling down a snowy Candyland path surrounded by candy adorned trees.

UG White

A soda-pop sidewalk leading to the gingerbread house displayed in the window at UG White. 

UG White was chosen for the Director’s Choice Award. Their windows featured a colorful soda-pop walkway lined with oversize candy canes leading to a large gingerbread house. The window also features a Christmas tree full of delectable treats including lollipops, ice cream, donuts, and cotton candy.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you