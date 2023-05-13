Next weekend, Snapdragon Kids will celebrate a milestone. The children’s boutique will have its 10-year anniversary on Saturday, May 20, and like many small businesses, making it through the pandemic wasn’t easy and certainly deserves celebrating.
Snapdragon’s owner Tiffany Seibert opted not to celebrate the boutique’s one-year or five-year anniversaries, instead she decided, if they were still open at 10 years, they would celebrate.
The former teacher opened her boutique after noticing that Athens was in need of a children’s store.
Seibert said, “I thought — I am going to try it, and if I fail, I fail. If not, it’s going to be great. I planned that if I failed, I would go back into education. Here I am 10 years later, and we have been really lucky. But, it’s been hard especially through COVID and the shutdown. It’s hard starting a business from scratch, but we have had huge support from the community.”
During COVID, Seibert still worked every day. She took orders over the phone and through social media and would take them to customers at the curb or they would deliver to customers’ homes. She also recognized a need to shift their focus to keep the business going.
“We brought in a lot of at-home, creative stuff. We brought in a lot of consumable art stuff, puzzles, and a lot more toys. We sold a ton of those at that time, but the biggest thing that kept us alive was the birthday yard signs. It really, really picked up during COVID,” Seibert said.
She recalled nights when she and her husband would spend most of the night putting up signs all over Limestone and neighboring counties.
“That’s what saved us during that time. It was stressful, but I tried to stay busy. I had so many wonderful customers,” she said.
Now, Snapdragon still offers celebration yard signs as well as a full service children’s boutique with classical and traditional apparel, shoes, and accessories for boys and girls from newborn to tweens. They also have great gift ideas for special occasions.
“It’s been 10 years, and it’s been so much fun. We’ve got these sweet kids who were coming to us when they were 4 years old, and now they are teenagers,” she said. “It’s been amazing seeing so many of these kids’ lives and watching them grow up.”
Snapdragon’s “Granna,” Deborah Davis, has been with Seibert since opening day, and Brenda Walker has been with there for seven years.
“I don’t just have four grandchildren, I have hundreds because they all call me Granna,” Davis said. “They still call me Granna, the older ones do. It makes me feel so good because they came here and they played and bought their clothes.”
Snapdragon will have giveaways, sales, treats, and more Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.. The store’s dragon mascot will also be there to greet customers. Snapdragon is located 113 W. Washington Street in Downtown Athens.
