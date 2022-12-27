As snow began falling Monday afternoon, many met the flurries with excitement. The excitement quickly faded as road conditions across Alabama deteriorated leaving motorists stranded for hours.
The National Weather Service Huntsville warned residents at 1:20 p.m. Monday that some light accumulations were possible. They posted on social media, “While widespread travel issues are not expected, reduced visibilities and a few slick spots are possible.”
Within an hour, the tone became more serious as reports began coming in of bridges and overpasses becoming slick and by 3 p.m. the NWS issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 7 p.m. and later, the advisory was extended for several counties in Tennessee and Alabama.
“They said some snow flurries but I don’t think what was anticipated is it falling, the cars being on it, and then suddenly freezing,” Limestone County EMA Director Ellison said. “It’s hard to predict snow here. It just depends on the moisture and how all that comes together.”
At 8 p.m. the City of Athens announced that the Street Department had been out sanding bridges and assisting in the East Limestone area. Athens Fire reported a wreck in the northbound lane of I65 near MM347 and requested that ALDOT put sand down in the “treacherous” area.
By 11 p.m. the NWS was warning people to stay off the roadways as the black ice became more dangerous and widespread. Limestone County EMA announced shortly thereafter that Highway 72 at East Limestone Road had been deemed impassable.
Those stranded on roads took to social media for help and information. One person reported seeing multiple vehicles “struggling to get up the slight incline on Capshaw coming from Sanderson toward East Limestone Road’ and another frustrated about being stuck on Old Railroad Bed Road for approaching two hours.
State, County and City offices made decisions to delay opening Tuesday morning as well as many local businesses.
Limestone County Chairman Collin Daly posted on Facebook Monday morning, “If you have to get out this morning, be really careful!! The north part of the County is good but the East Limestone area south to the river and from Tanner to the County line is covered with black ice.”
Monday brought some relief and good news as temperatures finally rose above freezing late into the morning and into the mid to upper 40’s by afternoon.
“I feel like anything that is on the road now has melted off. The only thing is what has melted in shaded areas or any water pipes that may have frozen under the road, those areas will probably refreeze and be black ice. Probably some of the bridges and overpasses will be slick as well,” Daphne Ellison said.
