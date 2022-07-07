Brynn South, who is the first member of the Athens High School turf management class to pursue it as a profession, will be one of a select group of women chosen as grounds crew members for the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, NC.
According to Twitter accounts for South, Athens City Schools and Athens TurfClass, South will go to the World Series this summer in August.
South was also a member of the state championship-winning Athens High School softball team, one of the leaders of the team on their run throughout the season and the playoffs.
The turf management class is taught by Athens High School’s head baseball coach Chuck Smith.
Smith and his students have frequently taken on projects such as painting the softball field at Athens and helping out with the Rocket City Trash Pandas’ Toyota Field before a home game.
“This is a huge deal for Brynn to be selected to the grounds crew. I truly believe she found her passion while being in class this past school year,” Smith said in a statement. “She was always the one wanting to learn and do more during class. We are very proud of her and she will continue to make us proud. Hopefully we see her in a few years taking care of a major facility, maybe a big league stadium!”
An expanded story on Brynn South and her accomplishments will be provided in upcoming editions of The News Courier.
