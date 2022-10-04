On Monday, Oct. 3, students at the SPARK Academy at Cowart Elementary School made special friends as part of their Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.
Animals R Us brought llamas to the school to allow the students to pet while learning about llamas.
Llamas are primarily found in Peru, Bolivia, Columbia, Ecuador, Chile, and Argentina and are members of the camel family, Camelidae.
They are the largest domesticated animals in South America and the earliest evidence for domestication of llamas is found in the Peruvian Andes.
In some South American cultures, llamas played a ceremonial role. In Chiribaya cultural sites where naturally mummified llamas have been discovered, evidence suggests they were part of a sacrificial rite.
Archaeological evidence also suggests llamas played a significant role in making extensive trade along the Inca road network possible.
Students at the SPARK Academy were allowed the unique and hands-on opportunity to celebrate the rich history and impact of llamas on Hispanic culture.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.