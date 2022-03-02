Students in De’Onna Goodloe’s and Stacey Roney’s third grade classes at SPARKS Academy at Cowart Elementary kicked off Fat Tuesday with a grand street-style parade down the hallways of the school. The Mardi Gras parade was the students’ finale to their Black History Month studies and a way to learn more about the region’s cultural traditions.
Students from other classrooms gathered in the hall to watch the colorful parade of purple, gold and green as it passed. Those in the parade carried umbrellas with facts about African American inventors, donned fun masks and, of course, wore their Mardi Gras beads. Everyone enjoyed some lively jazz music as the kids made their way around the school.
“We read a book called ‘Have You Thanked an Inventor Today.’ The book has African-American inventors who invented everyday things. Things you might not know an African-American invented,” Goodloe said.
After reading the book, the students took their notes and did their own research on an inventor of their choosing. They took the facts they discovered about their inventor and incorporated those facts in the decorating of colorful Mardi Gras inspired umbrellas they painted themselves.
“They made a plan. They typed their own notes and facts. They found their own pictures to go along with the facts. That’s very important — knowing which pictures match the information. We did some background information on Mardi Gras as well. We learned that it started in Alabama, so that motivated us to have the parade. It's just to let them know that this is something that happens in our region of the United States,” Goodloe said.
