Residents of Branch Creek Apartments in Athens, an independent living facility for those 62 and over, received a special visit from local Scouts Thursday morning. Scouts from Troop 236 in East Limestone assisted in distributing food boxes to the qualifying residents of the apartment community for seniors.
“Food boxes are delivered once a month to Branch Creek. It is a program that residents have to qualify for through their income. In those boxes, they have cereal, canned goods, juices, cheese, pasta, rice and those kinds of things,” Branch Creek Service Coordinator Amber Speake said.
Besides the need for the food boxes, a visit from young people can be a real pick-me-up to the residents at Branch Creek.
“I schedule programs for them a couple times a month to try to get them out of their apartment. Many of them are socially isolates and a lot of them don’t get many visitors,” Speake said.
Once the food arrives from the North Alabama Food Bank, the items must be sorted then delivered to the almost 30 residents at the apartment community who depend on it. With only three people on staff, this can be a difficult task, so the Scouts came early to help sort the boxes before loading up their wagons and setting out to deliver them.
Scouts Alexis, Will, and Thomas Terrell quickly got to work sorting juices and other items under the supervision of their father and Scout Master Heath Terrell. Participating in service projects is something all of the Scouts enjoy.
“We used to go caroling at Limestone Manor back before COVID hit. I like doing these things and helping others,” Will said.
Thomas encourages others to give scouting a try and to join them in the many service projects they do.
“Scouting is fun. People can come to a meeting or two and see how it is and what we do. If you like it, you can join us,” Thomas said.
Alexis and Will are also working on their Eagle Scout project which should be completed this coming August.
“Right now, we are doing a fire pit at the VFW and a path. They are going to be doing the retirement of flags there,” Alexis said.
Alexis, Will, and Thomas delivered 27 boxes of food Thursday morning and each visit was met with profound appreciation and huge smiles.
“They are so sweet. I really appreciate them coming and they do such a good job. They definitely deserve recognition,” Speake said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.