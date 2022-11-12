Parents of children with disabilities have a special opportunity Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 6-8 p.m. to attend a presentation designed to help parents learn how to advocate for their child correctly. Make A Way Foundation will welcome Dr. Whitney Meade who will present “Advocating for Your Child: An Introduction to Special Education Advocacy for Parents.” The presentation will take place at the Birdie Thornton Center located at 2305 South Hines Street in Athens.
Dr. Meade has over 20 years of experience as a classroom teacher, diagnostician, consultant, and university faculty. She has an intense passion for teaching parents and future educators. She also holds Bachelors and Masters degrees from the University of Alabama in K-12 Special Education and Innovative Leadership as well as a Doctorate from Auburn University in Autism, Behavior, and Criminology.
The event is free to attend, and childcare will be available during the presentation. Parents are asked to register for childcare by filling out the form found at https://forms.gle/YpqPBuyWMYwjAz5i8.
