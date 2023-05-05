The Athens-Limestone County Track and Field Special Olympics made its return to Larry McCoy Field Friday morning for the first time since 2019. The light drizzle that fell did not stop the amazing athletes from competing in the many events such as shot put, long jump, softball and tennis ball throw, and more.
Athens High School Special Education teacher Charity Rogers said, “This is our first in person event since 2019. It has taken the full community to come together. We have volunteers from the student level to the district office levels. We’ve had parents participate and make donations of their time and services.”
Athens City Schools was proud to host the event and welcomed athletes from throughout the Athens-Limestone Community. Representatives from Athens City Schools, Limestone County Schools, and other community partners made up the committee that organized the event that supports children and adults with special abilities, regardless of mobility or age.
“It is such an amazing day to see all of the athletes come out and be successful in their chosen event and just have a day that is centered and focused on them,” Rogers said. “To see the absolute pure joy on their face is amazing. I have been in this field for the last 20 years, and this is what all those hard days are worth.”
This year, athletes ranging in age from 8 to adult, all with exceptionalities, competed in the Special Olympics — an event that gives the athletes an opportunity to discover and showcase strengths, abilities, skills, and success through the transformative power of sports.
“This is a special day when our schools and community come together to support children and adults with special abilities,” said Dr. Jessica Lynn, Athens City Schools Exceptional Services Coordinator.
The COVID pandemic kept the Special Olympics from taking place the past several years, and everyone seemed thrilled by the events’ return.
“It is so important to them. I hate that it is raining on them, but I am just glad we got this back here. They just have a good time and it’s good to see them have a good time,” Athens Middle School Special Education teacher Brick Pugh said.
Limestone County School Superintendent Dr. Randy Shearouse said, “I want to keep it going and get it back to where it was. You can see the excitement on their face and, to me, it brings the whole community together as well. They are competing on the field. There are high school kids that are here helping out. There is a lot of social interaction there, and a lot of parents coming out. It just brings everything and everyone together and provides them an opportunity to do somethings that they might not do on a daily basis.”
High school students from Athens City Schools, Limestone County Schools, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy, and community volunteers assisted with Friday’s Special Olympic events and supported the athletes as they competed. The experience was deeply meaningful to them also.
“I have been with several of these kids since elementary school. It is fun to see them and to help them have a fun day out here,” Athens High School junior Nelson Brown said.
Athens High School junior Johnson Speegle added, “If we can help them have fun, and they don’t get to do this a lot, it is nice seeing that.”
As of press time, event results had not be released and will be published at a later time.
