The Limestone Manor and Limestone County Council on Aging hosted a “Spirit of Health” fair for people over the age of 60 at the Central Church of Christ on Friday.
Approximately 150 people came through the fair, receiving resources and goodies from the 26 vendors that were present for the event.
“My biggest thing is just trying to make sure that everyone is able to get out there and see what’s available,” said Limestone Manor Executive Director Delois Bailey.
Many people do not fully understand what their insurances do and don’t cover, and educating attendees regarding the different benefits of insurance was a primary focus of the event.
“You have a lot of seniors that don’t understand their insurance will cover for somebody to come in and do PT or somebody to come in and do speech therapy,” Bailey explained.
Beyond educating about what insurance has to offer, the event also served to let attendees know of different services available in the community that they may not otherwise know about.
“We had one lady that, since the pandemic, she’s opened her own physical therapy home care,” and many people wouldn’t know about her service, Bailey explained.
District 1 Commissioner Daryl Sammet, District 3 Commissioner Jason Black, District 4 Commissioner LaDon Townsend, and Derrick Gatlin and his family helped prepare the grilled hotdogs. Vendors donated gift packages as door prizes, and Central Church of Christ hosted the event for the two organizations.
Limestone County Council on Aging Programs Coordinator Madison Herron said, “We are so glad we can do things again, since COVID.”
She added, “Our Council on Aging staff, they were all there and all helped. Our center managers, they all helped pack meals. Our drivers, they helped and all jumped in. It was a great group effort.”
Another event will be offered in the spring for people to attend for health and insurance resources.
