This Valentine’s Day, Children’s of Alabama wants to provide a special treat for its patients, and hospital staff hope the public will help. Now through Feb. 14, you can send free greeting cards to kids in the hospital at Children’s.
All you have to do is go to http://give.childrensal.org/valentinesday and select one of three designs. Hospital staff will print the cards and distribute them to patients on Valentine’s Day. “When children are in the hospital, a simple gesture like a Valentine’s Day card can really lift their spirits,” Children’s of Alabama Community Development Manager Mindy Wald said.
The card drive is sponsored by Spire, who has been a proud supporter of Children’s since 2017.
“Spire and our employees have a long history of supporting the medical play program at Children’s through financial contributions and volunteerism,” Joe Hampton, President of Spire Alabama, Mississippi and Gulf Coast, said.
“COVID precautions have kept us from being able to interact with patients in-person. That’s why we are so excited to have this new, safe opportunity to support Children’s and provide some joy to the kids on Valentine’s Day.”
The card drive is a chance for the public to bring smiles to kids’ faces during a time when hospital visitation is limited. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Children’s cannot accept in-person gift donations, but you can still make a child feel special by sending a card through the website (Children’s does not accept handmade cards) or by purchasing other gifts from the hospital’s online registry.
“Online shopping is a great way to support our patients any time of the year because the gifts can be shipped directly to the hospital,” Wald said.
The registry features perfect gifts for boys and girls of all ages. By shopping there, you can ensure that you’ll be purchasing a gift that fits within the hospital’s guidelines.
Children’s is unable to accept food/candy, stuffed animals, toys that depict violence, religious items, crocheted/knit items and gently-used or homemade items on behalf of patients.
For more information about donating to patients at Children’s of Alabama, visit ChildrensAL.org/Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.