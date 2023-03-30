Athens and Limestone County students are enjoying Spring Break this week, and while some opted to head to the beach or other out-of-town destination, many chose to stay home and enjoy the many fun activities here.
Kylan Jones, 12, a student at East Limestone and Greyson Allen, 12, a student at Tanner enjoyed a fun pick-up game of tennis at the Athens Sportsplex Wednesday morning after their tennis camp. The boys have become fast friends this week thanks to their shared love of the sport.
Allen said that he is loving Spring Break, especially when he gets to come to the tennis courts.
“We are just trying to get some tennis in, because we might not see each other again,” he said.
Both boys hope to play tennis in high school.
“I want to play basketball, tennis, and soccer. I want to be one of those kids who can play any sport. Whenever I grow up to be a dad — when he wants to go play a sport — I’m going to go play it with him and want to play every single sport good,” Allen said.
Jones isn’t a fan of the pollen but does love getting out on the tennis court.
“I have played since I was, like, seven. I took a couple of lessons, and now I beat everyone I know – like my family members,” Jones said. “I want to be a tennis pro and, funny thing, honestly I want to be a YouTuber.”
Over at the All Kids playground at the Athens Sportsplex, several families were enjoying the time off as well as the warm sunshine. Charlie Ledbetter brought her daughters Isabella, 7, and Zaylie, 5 months, and a few of their friends to the playground Wednesday. They have had no trouble finding fun things to do during the school break.
“We have a go-cart so we rode that. Last night, we went to Walmart and got paint supplies, and we had a paint party. We turned on movies with candy, popcorn, and pizza. We woke up and went to the Huntsville Botanical Gardens yesterday,” Ledbetter said.
John Perkins, 8, a student at Cedar Hill Elementary, enjoyed some time on the swings at the playground with his mom and little brother. Besides visiting the park, Perkins has spent his Spring Break playing in the yard and being able to wear his pajamas.
