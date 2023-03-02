The City of Ardmore is gearing up for the United Pest and Turf’s 7th Annual Spring Clean. The spring clean event is scheduled for Saturday, March 4 with registration beginning at 8 a.m.
Volunteers are encouraged to come out and take part in the annual efforts to keep Ardmore beautiful. Each volunteer will be provided with litter grabbers, gloves, safety vests and trash bags. Organizers stress that gloves must be worn at all times during the trash pick up.
Registration will take place at the Jones Drug parking lot and breakfast will be served. Supplies will also be picked up there. Trash pick-up will begin at 8:30 a.m.
After the trash pick-up concludes at noon, volunteers will have lunch provided at the Chamber of Commerce Office at 26461 1st Street.
This year, the United Pest and Turf’s Spring Clean has had tremendous support from Creators Corner, KALB, Ferguson LP Gas Co., Greater Ardmore Chamber of Commerce, Outdoor Creations and McDonald’s.
For more information, call United Pest and Turf at (256) 423-7378.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.