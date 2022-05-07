Beginning the second week of June, local Rector, Rosie Veal Eby, and the St. Timothy Episcopal Church in Athens will begin hosting an LGBTQ+ inclusive youth group on Wednesdays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
The group will be open to high schoolers in ninth through twelfth grade up to 18 years old.
All adults who volunteer with the group are background checked and safe-spaced trained.
“They can come in and learn how to knit or bring their own art project. We’re going to have another woman from nativity, who used to have a space over on Lowe Mill, and she’s going to come and do some work on the loom. She’ll set up all her little mini looms,” said Eby. “We’ll hopefully have like a little DIY space and just kind of have a safe space for the kids who don’t have one.”
Students will be able to bring in their lunch to eat, and if they don’t have lunch, the church will provide sandwiches and snacks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.