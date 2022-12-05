Crowds lined up over the weekend for a chance to meet and visit with several stars from classic television shows Little House on the Prairie and The Waltons. The stars appeared in Rogerville’s North Alabama Christmas Market and fans, many from out of town, gave them an impressive welcome.
Fans both young and old made their way to the Cotton Gin at Roberson Farms in Rogersville and patiently waited in long lines for the opportunity to chat, have, photos taken, gather autographs, and buy memorabilia. Eleven year old Aspyn Speake of Rogersville was excited to meet Dean Butler, who played Almonzo Wilder on Little House, and smiled from ear to ear as he autographed her copy of “The Long Winter” from the book series by Laura Ingalls Wilder.
Butler said of the crowd, “The line has been out the door since 8:30 this morning. Both of these shows touched people. The values of the show speak to people everywhere. It’s the values they connect to. It’s very gratifying. When Michael (Landon) said to me years ago that the show would survive and people will watch the show long after I am gone. At 25, I didn’t necessarily believe that. It seemed a little hyperbole to me. Now, at 66, I absolutely believe and people will be watching. That is a tremendous compliment to what he has done.”
Jerry and Christy Jenkins, of Athens, travelled to the event and Christy became emotional as she shared with Butler her unique experience watching Little House. She was watching the show when it was interrupted due to the news of planes striking the world Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
“I will never watch an episode without thinking of the World Trade Center and the way I felt that day. I still love the show. I’m so thankful I had the opportunity to enjoy the show as a kid. Then, I got to share it with my own kids,” she said.
Waiting in line outside, Janice Bennett, of Dora, came with her daughter Debbie Aaron. After seeing the event on Facebook, Bennett knew exactly what she wanted for Christmas– to meet Dean Butler.
“I love The Waltons and I love Little House and I love Almonzo. If he’s in there….I love Almonzo. I love Miss Beadle. I watched it since they first came on forty something years ago. I have never met any of the stars at all,” Bennett said.
The casts appeared at both days of the North Alabama Christmas Market and was presented by Gravel Road Marketing. The market also featured vendors, food trucks, live music, and a dinner Saturday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.