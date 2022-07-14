During the monthly Alabama State Board of Education meeting held Tuesday, July 12, 2022, State Board representative for District 8, Dr. Wayne Reynolds, was elected Vice President of the SBOE.
Reynolds holds a Doctorate in Education from Auburn University and a Master’s degree in Finance.
He worked 12 years as a public school superintendent, has been a registered nurse since 2003, and has owned and operated his own business since 1996.
A disabled veteran, Reynolds served in Vietnam from 1968-1969 with the 95th Evac and 22nd Surgical hospitals.
Reynolds first served as national treasurer from 2001-2003 and now serves as president of Vietnam Veterans Assistance Fund’s Alabama State Council.
By virtue of her office, the honorable Gov. Kay Ivey serves as President of the Board.
