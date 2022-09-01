September serves as both Gynecologic Cancer and Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. To honor the survivors and remember those taken too soon, the city of Athens is in a “State of Teal” and “Being Bold and Going Gold.”
Mildred’s Angels sisters Angie Norwood and Tina Cook joined Athens City Council President Chris Seibert and Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly to name September as Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month in Athens and Limestone County. Mildred’s Angels is in memory of their mother who died from the disease, and the members promote awareness and services for survivors. Mayor Ronnie Marks also joined Laura Crandall Brown Foundation Board Member Amy Kerper to sign a similar proclamation.
The city has State of Teal informational cards in the foyer at City Hall for those who want to #stayinformed and #learnthesigns of this “whispering disease” (named so because many miss the signs that lead to early detection).
Mayor Marks also signed a proclamation naming September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Athens. He will present the proclamation to members of the Eli’s Block Party Childhood Cancer Foundation at the City Council’s Sept. 12 meeting.
The city has event flyers at City Hall for the Sept. 10 Superhero Day, which honors our community’s youngest fighters. The event is hosted by Eli’s Block Party, which is named in memory of Eli Williams who died from childhood cancer.
