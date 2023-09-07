Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks and Limestone County Chairman Collin daly have proclaimed the month of September as Gynecological Cancer Awareness Month.
Sisters Angie Norwood and Tina Cook lost their mother, Mildred Ann Davis, Grisham to ovarian cancer in 2013. Cook, also a cancer survivor, and Norwood found a way to give back. They created Mildred’s Angels, a group dedicated to raising awareness of gynecologic cancers and to assist families as they travel to care for a terminally ill family member.
Gynecologic cancers are among the leading cancer killers of women in the United States. More than 110,070 women will be diagnosed, and more than 33,000 women will die from these diseases this year.
Cook said ovarian cancer is known as the “whispering disease” because its symptoms mimic menopause, menstrual, gastrointestinal or back problems. Because she knew from her mother’s battle what the symptoms can be, Cook caught her cancer early. The American Cancer Society states prevention and screenings are beneficial in the fight against these types of cancers.
The American Cancer Society states women who experience persistent, nonspecific symptoms, such as back pain, bloating, pelvic or abdominal pain, difficulty eating or feeling full quickly, or urinary urgency or frequency on a daily basis for more than a few weeks should seek prompt medical evaluation. The most common sign of ovarian cancer is swelling of the abdomen, caused by the accumulation of fluid.
During the month of September, residents will see the Limestone County Courthouse shine on several nights in its #StateofTeal to help raise awareness. Mildred’s Angels is also selling t-shirts to help bring awareness to GYN-cancers. Shirts are $20 and can be ordered by emailing Cook at transformed2011@outlook.com.
