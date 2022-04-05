On Thursday, the Alabama State Senate passed an $8.26 billion Education Trust Fund budget, the largest in the state’s history.
Senate Finance and Taxation Education Committee Chairman Arthur Orr (R-Decatur) sponsored the budget.
The budget addresses the recruitment and retainment of educators in Alabama.
“The budget passed today in the Senate provides a substantial amount of funding that will allow us the opportunity to address several critical educational needs across the state, the most noteworthy of these being the desperate need to attract and retain educators,” said Orr. “I am a firm believer that you get what you pay for, and if we want to be serious about our ability to attract and keep educators, then we must make a substantial investment to support these individuals.”
Orr states that the investment intends to make Alabama a competitor in recruiting educators.
“This ETF budget allows for those critical investments to be made and enables Alabama to be competitive with neighboring states in the recruiting process, as well as growing and expanding in other areas to help improve education overall,” said Orr. “I am pleased with the Senate’s passage of this historic education budget, and I applaud Ways and Means Education Chairman Danny Garrett for his work on this effort in the House of Representatives.”
The budget includes an annual 1 percent raise for all educators and pay increases and minimum salaries for experienced educators.
It expands dual enrollment with the Alabama Community College System.
It expands career and technical education programs.
It allocates funds to initiate the numeracy act.
It fully funds the Education Trust Fund Stabilization Fund. It repays outstanding loans.
The budget now moves on to the House of Representatives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.