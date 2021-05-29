FILE - In this Thursday, May 18, 2017 file photo, Tulsa Police watch as a group of protesters block Denver Avenue near the Tulsa County Courthouse following the verdict of not guilty in Betty Shelby's manslaughter trial in Tulsa, Okla. In 2016, then-Tulsa police officer Shelby shot and killed Terence Crutcher, an unarmed Black man. Shelby, a white woman, was acquitted of manslaughter. For Black Tulsans who grew up learning what happened in Greenwood, Crutcher’s killing brought old pain back to the surface.