FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 file photo, Jondavid Longo, Republican mayor of Slippery Rock, Pa., center, presides over a Boy Scouts flag retirement ceremony where worn out flags are cut up and burned in Slippery Rock. Longo says the 2020 election has changed politics in his town, surfacing resentments from voters on both sides. The lingering tensions now overshadow issues once considered local — such as funding the police and libraries.