Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for flooding rains. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for flooding rains. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.