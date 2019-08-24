In this July 24, 2000, file photo, Pat Summerall, lead play-by-play announcer for the NFL on Fox Sports, announces his retirement during a news conference in the Century City section of Los Angeles. Summerall transitioned from a successful playing career to the booth in the 1960s and became the voice of the NFL. He started off as an analyst and was part of the first Super Bowl. He shifted to a play-by-play role in 1974 at CBS and that is where he really shined.